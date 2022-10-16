(NAN)

Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin on Saturday crashed out of the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup following a 0-2 loss to title-holders RS Berkane of Morocco.

In their second preliminary round second leg match at Stade Municipal de Berkane, the hosts scored a goal in each half to progress to the group stage of the competition on away goal rule.

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side had won the first leg match 3-1 in Lagos last Sunday, but failed to register a single goal this time around.

The Moroccan side opened scoring in the 16th minute, before a mistake by goalkeeper Adewale Adeyinka gifted them a second and decisive goal in the 55th minute.

Kwara United have now joined Remo Stars on the continental competition’s sidelines after the Ikenne-based side crashed out earlier in the first preliminary round.

Plateau United will continue to fly Nigeria’s flag in the competition as they now try to qualify for the group stage of the Confederation Cup.

This is after they have also crashed out of the CAF Champions League on the away goal rule to Esperance in Tunisia earlier on Saturday.

The result means Rivers United of Port Harcourt are now the only Nigerian club left in the CAF Champions League.

The NPFL champions will try to defend their slender 2-1 home win over defending champions Wydad Casablanca on Sunday.