Officials from the Embassy of Libya in Nigeria on Tuesday met with the General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi to harmonize arrangements for the CAF Confederation Cup duels involving two Libyan clubs against Nigeria’s Rivers United FC and Plateau United FC.

Plateau United will take on Al Akhdar FC at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja while Rivers United will square up to Al Nasr FC at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt in the final preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup, with the winners guaranteed spots in the money-spinning group stage of the competition.

Abdul-Moeine Gargoum, Counsellor at the embassy and Ali Shrai, third secretary were at the NFF Secretariat, Abuja on Tuesday at the behest of the Libyan Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Ayad Al-Tayari.

“We are at ease that Nigeria and Libya are good African brothers with excellent relations and all we have come to discuss is about seamless arrangements for our teams coming here and for the Nigerian teams going to Libya. I have the assurance of the two Libyan clubs that they will accord Rivers United and Plateau United the best reception possible, and I have no doubt that our clubs will be treated in a similar manner here in Nigeria,” Gargoum said.

Responding, Dr Sanusi reiterated that football is a game of peace and love, meant to foster brotherhood, camaraderie, understanding and good neighbourliness, and designed to bring nations, territories and jurisdictions closer to enable cordiality and warm relations.