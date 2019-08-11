Niger Tornadoes of Nigeria lost her opening game of their campaign in this year’s CAF Confederation Cup to Santoba de Conakry of Guinea 2-1 in the first leg, first round game at the Ahmadu Bello stadium in Kaduna.

The game started with Camara Ousmane, Camara Fory, Bah Abdourahman and Fiby Yousuf pilling an early pressure on Tornadoes which kept the defense busy. However, Tornadoes’ Afeez Nosiiru brought stability into the home team with his excellent ball distribution.

The Guinean who are younger and faster did not relent as their sleek display saw Fiby Yousouff stretching goalkeeper Aliko Mustapha of Tornadoes from 40 yards in the 30th minutes. The Guinean pressure paid off in the 38th minutes from a flash by Camara Ousmane inside the 18-yard box from an in swinger to record the Guinean first goal.On the resumption of the second half, the Guinean got their second goal in 49th minutes through Camara Fory with a superb left footed finish in the six yard box.

Tornadoes brought in Godwin Zaki for Christopher Lolo and his introduction brought more life into the attack of the Nigeria boys which resulted into a penalty which was converted by Zaki.