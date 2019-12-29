Paradou FC will aim for an upset when they face Nigerian champions, Enyimba International, tonight at the home of the Mustapha Tchaker Stadium in Blida, Algeria.

Paradou remain winless in the group stage after losing to a 2-0 to Moroccan side Hassania Agadir at home in their previous game in the competition.

The Algerian outfit is currently placed fourth on the group standings and a win over Enyimba will see them move up to second place on the log.

They will look to their influential captain, Mustapha Bouchina, who is a defender by trade.

Meanwhile, Enyimba secured their first win in the group stage when they edged out Ivorian side, San Pedro, 1-0 away in their previous game in the competition.

The Nigerian giants are sitting on the second spot on the group standings and they will join Hassania at the top of the log with a win over Agosto.

Their key player is Martins Usule, who hit the back of the net once in Enyimba’s win over San Pedro.