Enugu Rangers kicked off their CAF Confederation Cup on a losing note after bowing 3-1 to Pyramids yesterday.

Ibrahim Olawoyin’s 29th-minute effort put the Nigerians ahead but a lethargic second half saw them concede thrice.

Rangers knew they were in for some trouble after Tope Olusesi was given his marching orders on the stroke of half time for a second caution.

This the Egyptian outfit exploited to secure a comeback wins. First, Mohamed Farouk put them in the game after converting a penalty in the 54th minute thanks to a handball situation.

The Flying Antelopes’ hopes of winning suffered a massive setback after Amor Layouni converted an assist from outstanding Islam Eissa in the 83rd minute. The damage was completed four minutes later when Eissa converted Pyramids’ second penalty after goalkeeper Nana Bonsu fouled Eric Traore.

Despite the setback, the former Nigerian champions would be hoping to revive their campaign against Al Masry on December 8 at the Alexandria Stadium, Alexandria.