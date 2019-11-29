Rangers International FC of Enugu has assured its supporters of a convincing win over their CAF Confederation Cup opponents, Pyramid FC of Egypt on Sunday.

Rangers will trade tackles with Pyramid FC of Egypt in the first match of the group stage of the ongoing Confederation Cup in Enugu.

The club’s Media Officer, Norbert Okolie, gave the assurance while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Enugu.

“We are well prepared for the Sunday match and I know that people will be apprehensive of our preparedness.

“Rangers is at the top of the game and as I speak to you, we have had a couple of training under the new technical adviser, Salisu Yusuf.

“I am sure that the players are quickly getting acquainted with the coach’s new tactics.

“The coach made it clear on his first day in training that football is a simple business and that he is going to introduce one or two tactics,” he said.

Okolie said that his discussion with the players after their training on Thursday showed that they were already in one page with the technical crew’s tactics.

“My discussion with some players on Thursday showed that they find the coach tactics easy and simply to apply.

“The players assured me that they are going to do everything the coach instructs them so that, they will get out of the precarious situation the club has found itself in.

“As for me, the management, the technical crew and the players have nothing to fear about the visiting Egyptian team.

“I urge our supporters to come out en masse to cheer our darling club to victory over Pyramid as the players are ready to put smiles on their faces,” Okolie assured.

NAN reports that Rangers is pitted alongside Pyramid, Al Masary Soccer Club of Egypt and Nouadhibou FC of Mauritania in Group A.

(NAN)