Rangers International FC have booked their place in the Confederation Cup group stages following Sunday’s 3-1 victory over AS Pelican

Rangers progressed 4-2 on aggregate, having lost the first-leg 2-1 in Libreville .

Pelican took the lead, scoring inside the opening 6 minutes but Rangers leveled in the 24th minute through Ifeanyi George.

Two goals in the second half (51′ and 57′), saw they 1977 champions wrap up a comeback win at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

Rangers received a bye to the First Round, while Pelican required penalties to defeat AS Maniema Union of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Rangers qualified for the Caf Confederation Cup after finishing third in the 2019 NPFL, and will be looking to enjoy some success in Africa following their glory days of the 1970s.

The Flying Antelopes were African Cup Winners’ Cup winners in 1977, having reached the final of the African Cup of Champions Clubs two years previously.