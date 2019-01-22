The Flying Antelopes, Rangers International of Enugu have been handed a tough group in the preliminary stages of the CAF Confederation Cup

The Nigerians will face Salitas, CS Sfaxien and Etoile du Sahel in Group B of the preliminary of the competition.

The Flying Antelopes edged Lesotho’s Bantu 4-2 in the play-off round, after completing a double with a 2-1 win at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu.

Rangers begin their campaign on February 3, when they welcome Burkina Faso’s Salitas before traveling to the north to face CS Sfaxien on February 13.

The winners and runners-up of each group advance to the quarterfinals of the knockout stage.