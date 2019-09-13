Emma Njoku

Rangers International Football Club of Enugu, yesterday, jetted out to Libreville, the Gabonese capital, to keep a date with Association Sportive Pelican, in the first leg, first round fixture of this year’s Total/CAF Confederation cup competition.

The encounter is billed for tomorrow at the at Stade D’Angondje in Libreville, Gabon.

After drawing bye in the preliminary round, courtesy of a good run in the last edition of the competition, the ‘Flying Antelope’, parading some experienced campaigners in continental football, looks to shock the Gabonese side that eliminated D.R Congo side, A.S Maniema Union 4-2 on penalties, after aggregate scores over two legs of the stage stood at 2-2.

Under care-taker manager and former defence lynch pin, Benedict Ugwu, who was in the coaching crew last season, the seven-time Nigeria league champions have their work cut out tomorrow, as youthful gaffer of the host, Gidas Arnold Ndoumou, line up his wards who have conceded a goal in each of their last four games in all competitions.

With experienced campaigners in Ikechukwu Ibenegbu and Uche John, as well as power-playing Nnamdi Egbujuo and Obinna Eleje joining forces with Ifeanyi George in attack, and Tony Shimaga screening the back line where Isiaka Oladuntoye and Senegalese international, Pape Ousmane Sane hold sway to provide enough coverage for the goal keeper, the ‘Flying Antelope’ looks set to fly past Pelican.