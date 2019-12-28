Emma Njoku

Rangers International Football Club looks to revive their fortune in this year’s CAF Confederation Cup competition when they confront Nouadhibou FC in Nouakchott, the capital of Mauritania.

The Flying Antelope lost the first two fixtures in the group stage to Egyptian teams, Pyramids F.C 1-3 in Enugu, after having a player sent off on the stroke of half time and 4-2 to Al-Masry in Egypt.

Tomorrow’s encounter is, therefore, a must win for caretaker coach Salisu Yusuf and his charges if they hope to redeem their chance of progress beyond the group stage of the competition. Victory for the Nigerian flag bearers, however, seems difficult considering that Rangers have not won in their last seven games in both domestic and continental competitions. This is coupled with the number of the team’s key players on injury list.

Regardless, Rangers attacker, Kingsley Eleje is confident victory is possible for his side in tomorrow’s fixture.

“The game against Nouaghibou is really going to be tough considering the fact that they have lost two games in a row and they want to win at all cost but the fact remains that we are a good team that can win anytime and anywhere even though we are battling to win games. I believe we have the qualities to come out victorious at the end,” Eleje said, ahead of the clash.