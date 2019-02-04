Enugu Rangers beat Salitas 2 – 0 in the 2018/19 CAF Confederation Cup Group B match at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium yesterday.

As a result, Rangers began their Group B campaign with a victory, while Burkina Faso’s Salitas recorded a defeat on match-day one.

The hosts got off to the perfect start as they broke the deadlock just two minutes into the game through Godwin Aguda.

The midfielder beat Salitas goalkeeper, Sawadogo Adama to make it 1 – 0 to Rangers to the delight of the home crowd.

Salitas tried to push for the equalizing goal with Iliasse Sawadogo leading the visitors’ attack.

However, the Rangers defence, which was led by Senegalese defender, Pape Sane stood firm.

Rangers were leading 1-0 at half-time, thanks to Aguda’s early goal.

The hosts continued to attack after the restart and they were awarded a free kick in a promising area just before the hour-mark.

Isaac Loute then stepped up and scored from the set piece, with a strike to make it 2-0 to Rangers.

Salitas made two changes in the 68th minute, as they looked to grab at least two late goals to ensure that the game ended in a draw.

Nevertheless, Rangers stood firm at the back in the dying minutes of the match and they ran out 2 – 0 winners over Otoho.