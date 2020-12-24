Rivers United FC on Wednesday recorded an impressive 2-0 away win against Bloemfontein Celtic of South Africa, in a first round, first leg match of the 2021/2021 CAF Confederation Cup.

The match played at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium saw the visitors start the game on a bright note with former Heartland striker Fortune Omoniwari firing a shot on target in the opening minute.

Enterprising midfielder Godwin Aguda also shot wide from close range three minutes later.

Both teams failed to break the deadlock in the first half with Rivers United goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai virtually on holiday.

However, Aguda opened scoring for Rivers United in the 70th minute following a long period of dominance by the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) side.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former Enugu Rangers star has now scored two goals for the Port Harcourt-based club in the competition this season.

Omoniwari added the second goal 10 minutes from time to ensure that the visitors finished the first leg strongly with a two massive away goals advantage.

The second leg comes up on Jan. 6, 2021 at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt. (NAN)