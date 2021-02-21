Rivers United FC will be all out to stop rivals Enyimba in Port-Harcourt today in the second leg tie with the latter holding a 1-0 lead to advance in the CAF Confederation Cup and take the N20m carrot dangled the Rivers State governor, Nyisome Wike.

However, Enyimba is not deterred by the largesse for the Rivers United side and say they would do their best to take the maximum points. “We knew before that it would not be an easy encounter against Rivers United,” said Enyimba midfielder Anthony Omaka.

“This is a team that recruited some of our past players likeTheophilus Afelokai in their ranks, but as a team, we are determined to get victory today.”

However, Enyimba is reported not to be resting on their oars as they envisage trouble in Port-Harcourt and took steps to inform the Confederation of African Football.

In reaction, the Rivers State Football Association (FA) has expressed deep shock over the letter written to CAF by Enyimba Football Club, alleging planned usage of thugs by Rivers United in their 2nd leg fixture of CAF Confederation Cup scheduled for today.

Chairman of Rivers FA, Christopher Green, was short of words in describing the unfortunate action by Enyimba while addressing the press in Port Harcourt.

The former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) board member and Chairman Technical and Development Committee declared that the unnecessary letter written to CAF was a deliberate attempt by Enyimba to blackmail Rivers United and paint Port Harcourt in bad light.

Green’s declaration is against the fact that Port Harcourt has hosted several high profile intentional fixtures including World Cup and Olympic qualifiers, CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup fixtures in the last 20 years without a single blemish.

“To me, it’s uncalled for and it’s regrettable because I didn’t expect that Felix Anyansi Agwu, an executive member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will write against a fellow Nigerian team. It is sad commentary of our game and he has actually done a disservice to Nigerian football.

“As the Chairman of the Rivers State Football Association, it is my responsibility to ensure that the game goes hitch free. And that is what I am going to ensure. I represent the Nigeria Football Federation and I represent CAF in that match. And so it’s going to be a level playing ground for everybody to come and play.”