The tie which is billed for 5pm (Nigerian time) will see the Elephants march onto the 37,000 capacity Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Despite Enyimba FC’s recent visits to South Africa being cagey, Oladapo who said that their match against Ahly Benghazi was a moral booster for them, believes they can turn the table

“The game against Ahly Benghazi was a good game for us and a morale booster, the game has built our confidence and we will love to continue our winning run.