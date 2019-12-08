Rangers International have vowed to take the battle to Al Masry FC of Egypt in Alexandria City this afternoon as they attempt to put their CAF Confederation Cup competition race back on track.

The Flying Antelope are placed last in Group A after last weekend’s 1-3 defeat to another Egyptian side, Pyramid FC, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, in Enugu, their home ground, on the opening day of the group stage of the competition.

Al-Masry occupy second position on the group’s log following their 2-3 away victory over FC Nouadhibou of Mauritania last weekend.

Regardless, caretaker coach, Salisu Yusuf, is confident that Rangers can come away with a decent result today, to restore hopes of progressing in the competition after the group stage. And one player who is expected to lead the assault for the Nigerian side is Ikechukwu Ibenegbu, better known as Mosquito, whose is a veteran of many continental soccer battles.

Ibenegbu and the duo of Uche John and Ifeanyi George missed last weekend’s home defeat to Pyramids, but their return to action will be a major boost for Rangers in today’s encounter.