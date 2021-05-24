It’s all over for the last Nigerian club in the CAF club competitions as Enyimba could only manage a 1-1 draw with Pyramids FC at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba to crash out of the CAF Confederations Cup on 5-2 aggregate.

The Fatai Osho’s men lost 4-1 in Cairo last week in the first leg and knew they needed to win by three clear goals to dump the Egyptians from the competition.

But the home side started on the wrong foot when Adel put Pyramids in front just past the half-hour mark.

Super Eagles winger, Anayo Iwuala missed last week’s clash due to suspension. But the youngster showed his quality when he curled in the equaliser for the hosts five minutes before the break.

The People’s Elephants still needed at least three goals to stand any chance of qualifying but despite their array of stars, they could not beat the opposing goalkeeper throughout the second half.

With their exit from the continent’s second club competition, Enyimba will turn their attentions to the Nigeria Professional Football League.