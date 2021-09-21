From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Douye Diri has doled out N14 million bonus as motivation to Bayelsa United after its victory over visiting AS Ashanti Golden Boys of Guinea in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

The Bayelsa state owned football team, before the home crowd, had at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa, defeated the Guinean team by four goals to two.

Diri’s Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, had in a statement on Monday, said before the game commenced, Governor Diri promised to handsomely encourage the players if they emerged victorious.

He told the players and officials that the team would get N10m for a win and N1m for any goal scored; a promise he redeemed immediately the game ended.

Senator Diri, who congratulated the club for the victory, urged the players not to allow it get into their heads but should rather spur them to more victories.

The governor has also redeemed his promise to the team with the presentation of a brand new Coaster bus to the team.

He made the presentation to the Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Daniel Igali, and the management of the club in Government House, Yenagoa, before the Confederation Cup game.

The governor had during the official reception in honour of both Bayelsa United and Bayelsa Queens after both teams won the male and female 2021 AITEO Cup last month in Benin promised them a bus each.

His words: “We made this commitment to our two clubsides, Bayelsa United and Bayelsa Queens. Today I’m happy that it is being fulfilled.

“Bayelsa United has done us proud by going continental. We hope and believe that by next year they would qualify for the professional league.

“So let me on behalf of the Prosperity Government hand over these keys to the Commissioner for Sports and the management of Bayelsa United.”

