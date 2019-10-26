Emma Njoku

Enyimba FC midfielder, Dayo Ojo, said his team will end the ambition of TS Galaxy of South Africa in this year’s Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederation Cup when both sides meet tomorrow, in the first leg of the competition’s playoff billed for the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba.

Ojo said he and his teammates have learnt from their early exit from the Champions league and will avoid the same mistake against the South Africans.

Enyimba played out a goalless draw with Sudanese side, Al Hilal and went down 1-0 in the return fixture a week later to exit from the Champions league and drop to the continent’s second tier club competition.

Ojo told www.brila.net the Aba People’s Elephant will finish the job in Aba, in order to avoid a complicated second-leg in South Africa.