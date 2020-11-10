Nigeria’s champions, Plateau United have been drawn to face Simba FC of Tanzania in the CAF Champions League preliminary round on Monday, www.kick442.com reports.

The Jos based side will be representing Nigeria at 2020/2021 CAF Champions League alongside two times African champions, Enyimba International Football Club after the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL season was cancelled after 25 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the final table arrived based on Points Per Game, PPG, and Weighted Points Per Game, WPPG.

Enyimba International FC will trade tackles with Raimo Football Club in their preliminary round fixture.

In the CAF Confederation Cup, Kano Pillars have been drawn to play ASC Jaraaf of Senegal in the preliminary round of the 2020/2021 CAF Confederations Cup. The winner of the tie will face FC San Pedro of Ivory Coast in the second preliminary round.

Pillars qualified for the 2020/2021 CAF Confederations Cup after emerging as the 2019 Aiteo Cup (FA Cup) winners.

Nigeria’s second representative, Rivers United has been drawn against Futuro Kings of Equatorial Guinea.