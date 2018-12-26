Both Enugu Rangers and Lobi Stars will on Friday know their opponents in the CAF Confederation Cup and Champions League respectively.

Rangers will be drawn in Confederation Cup playoffs after they eliminated USM Bel Abbes of Algeria.

Should they go past this next hurdle, they will feature in the mini-league stage of the annual competition.

Lobi Stars, on the other hand, will know their opponents in the group stage of the more prestigious Champions League after they stopped Gor Mahia of Kenya in the second round.

The Makurdi club will be drawn in one of four groups of four teams each.

Top African clubs like Al Ahly, Ismaily (Egypt), Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, FC Platinum (South Africa), TP Mazembe (DR Congo), Club Africain (Tunisia) and Asec Mimosas have qualified for this stage of the competition.