Bolaji Okunola

Three times African Champion, Nigeria and other 23 teams jostling for the 32nd African Cup of Nation in Egypt are billed to share $14.2 million, SportingSun gathered.

The official website of Confederation of African Football [CAF] revealed this as they broke down the take away prices for the bi-annual tournament.

Due to the expansion of format from 16 to 24 teams, the competition would be witnessing a second round stage, quarterfinal stage, and semifinal stage before the top two teams lock horns for the maximum price of $4.5million.

$3.2m, $2m, $2m, $2.5m, $4.5m were set aside for various stages of the competition.

The Eagles will begin their campaign in Group B that included Madagascar, Guinea and Burundi, with a game against Burundi on June 22 at the Alexandria Stadium.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles were planning to be the first team to arrive Egypt for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where they hoped to win their fourth title.