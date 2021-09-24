From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has denied reports that Confederation of African Football (CAF) has banned pitch of the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa by ahead of the next home game of Bayelsa United against CS Sfaxien of Tunisia.

The State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Hon Daniel Baradei Igali in a statement issued in Yenagoa described the report as false, misleading and an attempt to allegedly blackmail the Bayelsa State Government into awarding maintenance contract of the pitch to a certain contractor.

Igali who disclosed that CAF officials are currently in the state to inspect facilities said they are impressed with what they have seen so far.

The statement read in part: “It is wicked and disappointing that people who have benefited so much from the State Government would put up such a show of shame just to discredit and sabotage their own State .

“It is good to put on record that a team from CAF is currently in Yenagoa to inspect the facilities and so far, they have been impressed by what is on the ground including the recent upgrade before the Confederation cup game between Bayelsa United and AS Ashanti of Guinea.”

“As a Ministry, we are confident that the next home game involving Bayelsa United will be played here. The report is mischievous, concocted and hatched to favour a particular contractor who missed out in the recent renovation and pitch maintenance.

” As a Ministry, we have reviewed the development and decided to put a stop to the drama around this unending stadium contract under three different administrations in Bayelsa State”

