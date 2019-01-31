The Confederate of African Football (CAF) has invited the head coach Taifa Stars of Tanzania, Emmanuel Amuneke to be part of the technical study group ahead of the world youth championship game that will commence on Saturday dated 1st February 2019.
It could be recalled that coach Emmanuel Amuneke was part of the FIFA study group in last year’s world cup in Russia 2018 precisely.
Amuneke is also presently preparing to play their last match of theAFCON qualifiers against Uganda. A victory for Tanzania will make the team to break 38 years record of not attending AFCON knowing fully well the last time Taifa Stars attended AFCON was 1980 here in Nigeria.
Emmanuel Amuneke is gradually gathering carving a niche for himself as far as African and also world football is concerned. Former player of the Super Eagles who won the U17 World Cup as the Chief coach in 2013 and also won it again two years later as the Head coach in 2015.
Leave a Reply