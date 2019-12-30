Bolaji Okunola

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has sent goodwill messages to Super Eagles goal poacher Victor Osimhen who clocked 21, yesterday.

Osimhen, a member of the 2015 FIFA Under 17 gold winning team and tournament golden boot winner, received these via the official twitter handles of the bodies.

“Happy birthday to the gangling and prolific goal poacher @VictorOsimhen9. Have a good one Vic” NFF wrote.“

In a similar vein, his French club, Lille also rolled out a birthday wish. His 13 goals in 23 matches before the yuletide break fetched him a message which states “ A very happy 21st birthday to @victorosimhen9. Send your best wishes to our @NGSuperEagles#Naija striker.”

Meanwhile, CAF who recently nominated him for the 2019 CAF young player of the year award, crowned it with “ Happy Birthday to rising star @victorosimhen”

Since Osimhen moved from Belgian side, R. Charleroi S.C. to French side, Lille, his form hit a superlative dimension.

Before the season European season break, he grabbed his 10th league goal of the season and his first away from home.

His current form has seen Chelsea, Jose Mourinho’s Spurs and Liverpool showing interests in him as the January Transfer Window beckons.