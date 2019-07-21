AFCON 2019 golden boot winner, Odion Ighalo is the only Super Eagles player named in the team of the tournament selected by CAF, while first runners-up, Senegal and champions, Algeria have five and four players, respectively.

The team of the tournament selected by CAF shows that Senegal has five players recognised, while Algeria has four players in the official AFCON 2019 best 11. Semi finalists, Nigeria and Tunisia have one player each in the team.

Algeria’s AFCON 2019 title-winning coach, Djamel Belmadi is the coach of the CAF team of the tournament.

CAF AFCON 2019 Team Of Tournament

Goalkeeper: Rais M’Bolhi (Algeria)

Defenders: Lamine Gassama (Senegal), Yassine Meriah (Tunisia), Youssouf Sabaly (Senegal), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal),

Midfielders: Adlene Guediora (Algeria), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Senegal), Ismael Bennacer (Algeria)

Forwards: Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), Sadio Mane (Senegal), Odion Jude Ighalo (Nigeria)