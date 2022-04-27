Defending champions, Super Falcons are one of three top seeds for the African Women’s Cup of Nations AWCON draw Friday with host country Morocco and Cameroon, runners-up at the last tournament, the others.

The top three seeds will head the three qualifying groups, according to CAF.

The Super Falcons will head Group C, Cameroon are in Group B, while Morocco head Group A.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Burundi, Tunisia, Senegal, Botswana, Burkina Faso and South Africa are not seeded and so could battle the Falcons in the group stage of the 12-team tournament.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The top three teams will qualify to feature at next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Nigeria has won the championship a record nine times.