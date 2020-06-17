Bunmi Ogunyale

Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have applauded on-loan Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo as he turned 31-year old yesterday.

The continental body took to twitter to salute the AFCON 2019 Golden Boot winner, saying; “It’s Ighalo’s birthday!

“The Nigerian striker was one of the best performing players in the 2019 AFCON.”

The NFF via its official twitter handle @thenff also congratulated the forward on his birthday. “Happy birthday to Afcon 2019 top scorer, Ighalo. Keep soaring, keep shining, and have a good one,” the NFF tweeted.

In a similar vein, former Premier League champions, Manchester United posted a congratulatory message alongside a photograph of their goal poacher.

They posted via @ManUtd; “Happy birthday to you, Ighalo.”

Super Eagles twitter handle also wrote; “Enjoy your day Ighagoooal!”

The Nigerian forward is enjoying his stay at Manchester United after extending his loan deal till January.

Ighalo has also declared his intention to do what he can to take Manchester United “higher and higher” following the extension of his loan deal at Old Trafford.

That means that the forward will be aiming to help the Red Devils to finish in the top four this season and also make an impact during the next campaign.

Ighalo has made a decent start to life at Old Trafford, scoring four goals and making one assist in all competitions for the Red Devils so far.