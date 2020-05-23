Emma Njoku

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Spanish Laliga side, Villareal have congratulated Super Eagles’ attacking pearl, Samuel Chukwueze, who clocked 21 years yesterday.

In separate posts on their official twitter handles, CAF and NFF showered encomiums on the Villareal’s nimble-footed winger. CAF, in a goodwill message posted on its official media channel, yesterday, wrote: “Happy birthday to Samuel Chukwueze who turns 21 today! The young winger was excellent in the 2019 #TotalAFCON & was one of the final three nominees for African Youth Player of the Year! @chukwueze_8.”

Similarly, the NFF posted on its official media @thenff: “Happy birthday @NGSuperEagles winger @chukwueze_8. Enjoy your day.”

Chukwueze’s Spanish club, Villareal, celebrated the Nigeria international thus: “Today it’s a big day for @chukwueze_8! #Villarreal’s Nigerian attacker turns 21 today!

Have a great day, Samu!

Born in Umuahia, Abia State, Chukwueze shot into limelight in 2015 when he impressed in Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets squad that won the FIFA U17 World Cup in Chile.

He joined Villarreal’s youth team in 2017 and made his first-team debut on September 20, 2018, replacing Nicola Sansone in a 2–2 home draw against Rangers, for the 2018/19 UEFA Europa League.

He eventually made his LaLiga debut on November 5, 2018, playing full time in a 1–1 home draw against Levante.

He was also in the Super Eagles’ squad that won bronze at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.