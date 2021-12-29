The Confederations of African Football (CAF) yesterday omitted the name of Enyimba during the draws for the group stage of the 2021-22 Confederations Cup.

During the draws conducted at the CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Enyimba’s playoff round foes, Al-Ittihad, were placed in Group B alongside Algeria’s JS Saoura and South Africa’s Orlando Pirates.

The last spot in the group was reserved for the aggregate winner of the tie between Algeria’s JS Kabylie and Eswatini’s Royal Leopards.

This development effectively ends Enyimba’s continental challenge this season despite winning all three games.

The Aba Elephants defeated Senegalese side Diambars home and away for a 4-0 aggregate win in the previous round.

Enyimba’s troubles began when coronavirus-related travel issues stopped them from honouring their first leg fixture Al-Ittihad in Libya.