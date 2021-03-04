(NAN)

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has opened the bidding process for the country which will host the inaugural edition of its Women’s Champions League.

The CAF Women’s Champions League competition will be organised during the period of October, November or December each year as per the resolution of the CAF Executive Committee.

Seven teams will qualify for the final tournament through qualifiers organised by the zonal unions in addition to the champion club from the host country who gains automatic qualification.

National Associations have now been requested to present their bidding files.

These will contain the stadiums (two stadiums are required) and training facilities (four training sites at least), and accommodation plans (that can host the eight teams).

They will be in addition to the official government guarantee.

CAF has given them March 31 as the closing date for the submission of bidding files.