The Confederation of African Football has approved for the Nigeria Football Federation to have only 5,000 spectators at next week’s FIFA World Cup qualifying match between Nigeria and Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos. The NFF had applied to have 12,000 spectators at the venue.

“As it is known, we would like to reiterate that the CAF and FIFA covid-19 match protocols clearly state that all matches must be played behind closed doors. Nonetheless, CAF analysed and assessed your request from a medical, stadium requirements compliance, and safety & security perspective in your venue. Accordingly, a decision has been taken to exceptionally allow the presence of 5,000 spectators in the aforementioned match,” CAF wrote in the letter signed by Raul Chipenda, Development Director.