The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed the 2022 African Cup of Nations Draw due to logistical reasons related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The draw was initially planned for 25 June 2021.

CAF confirmed that a new date will be announced in the due course.

Already 31 countries have qualified for the next year’s tournament in Cameroon.

One team still remains to qualify between Benin and Sierra Leone after their match was rescheduled for this month.

The request to postpone the draw was made by the Cameroon Local Organizing Committee (LOC) citing logistical issues.

“At the request of CAF, the Cameroon Local Organizing Committee (LOC) has agreed to postpone the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 final draw for logistical reasons related to the Covid-19 pandemic,” CAF said in a statement released on Sunday.

