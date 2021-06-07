By Monica Iheakam

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) decided on Sunday to postponed the draw for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals to be hosted by Cameroon .

Logistics reasons occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic was the reason given by the continental body for the postponement.

The draw for the AFCON 2021 was initially scheduled to be held in Yaounde, on 25 June. However,CAF also announced that a new date for the event will be announced in due course.

The postponement, is coming a month after CAF experts went on an evaluation tour of the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex designated to host the draw ceremony.

“At the request of CAF, the Cameroon Local Organizing Committee (LOC) has agreed to postpone the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 final draw for logistical reasons related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“CAF continues to work together with its partners, the Cameroon government and the LOC with the objective of making theTotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 a successful event and a great celebration of African football”, read a statement on CAF official website on Sunday.

Cameroon will host the finals of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations from 9 January till 6 February 2022 with participation of 24 teams.

The biennial competition, it would be recalled, has been moved two times before CAF decided to hold it in January 2022 .

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will be one of the 24 countries that will participate at next year’s AFCON.