The next edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has been postponed by 12 months, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed in their Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday.

The 33rd edition of the biennial tournament was due to begin in Cameroon on January 9, 2021, but has now been pushed back to January 2022 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic across the continent.

Goal understands CAF’s concerns about the ability to fit in the outstanding qualifiers before the intended start date of January 2021 are behind the decision to postpone, although African football’s governing body has not announced whether the 34th edition of the tournament—scheduled for Ivory Coast in 2023—will also be pushed back.

Algeria are the reigning African champions.

The tournament was long-held during January and February, but moved to a June-July schedule ahead of the 2019 event.