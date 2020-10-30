Paul Erewuba

The CAF Champions League final as well as the semi-final second leg encounter between Zamalek and Raja Casablanca have been postponed until further notice, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed yesterday.

The finale billed for the Borg El Arab Stadium, Alexandria was due to be held on November 6, but has been pushed back as more Raja Casablanca players tested positive for the coronavirus.

The last four second leg encounter Raja and Zamalek had been postponed as eight players from the Moroccan outfit were quarantined by the Moroccan health authorities after contracting the virus. However, the number of positive cases swelled to 14 after Tuesday’s round of tests.

After meeting with both teams, the continent’s football ruling body decided to defer the last two games.

“Discussions continue between clubs & CAF experts to find a pattern complying with regulations and returning to play spirit. At this stage, the postponement of semi-final Zamalek vs Raja is certain. Constructive spirit on both sides. To be continued,” CAF tweeted.

“At the request of Egyptian authorities, the final is now postponed. Official discussions are underway to find a new and suitable date. Stakeholders are working in good faith and consultations are ongoing.”

Several leagues across Africa were placed on a hiatus following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic which claimed several lives as well as stopped several activities worldwide.