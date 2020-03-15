The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has queried the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over the death of Nasarawa United defender, Chineme Martins, SCORENigeria reports.

And it was on the basis of this query that the NFF hurriedly set up a panel to investigate the unfortunate death of the player.

“CAF has asked the NFF for explanation leading to the death of the player in a league match,” an official informed SCORENigeria

“This was why the panel headed by Peter Singabele was set up,” the official added.