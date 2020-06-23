Bunmi Ogunyale

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released guidelines for return of football activities on the continent after it was brought to a halt following the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The continental body in a statement on its website on Monday, stated that series of meetings has been held regarding the future of competitions, stressing that the CAF Medical Committee in collaboration with the Technical & Development Department and a team of experts has put together a comprehensive plan to guide the Member Associations (MA’s) on the restart of football activities on the continent.

The 27-page document titled “CAF Guidelines to Resume Football in Africa” emphasized on the health of the major stakeholders (Players, Officials, Fans, Partners) as the essential element, which should constitute the basis of all decisions regarding the reintroduction of football activities across the continent supported by the authorization of relevant State Authorities.

The plan also highlighted on effective and continuous medical assessment (testing) of players and officials, guidelines for training sessions, disinfection of sporting facilities, as well as strict adherence to the global preventive protocols.