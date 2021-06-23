(NAN)

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the 2021/2022 inter-club season schedule.

This includes the information relating to the list of countries that will be allowed to enter two clubs in the 2021/2022 season.

The 2021/22 season will kick off on Sept 10 with the first round of the Preliminaries, while the group stages will start in February.

The 12 highest-ranked national associations, according to the ranking of CAF, will be allowed to engage two clubs in the CAF Champions League 2021/2022 and the CAF Confederation Cup 2021/2022.

The countries are (according to their ranking) Algeria, Angola, RD Congo, Egypt, Guinea, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Zambia.

Also, CAF has extended the five substitutions per game rule for the 2021/2022 Inter-clubs season.

Accordingly, each club will be allowed to register 40 players instead of the regulatory 30.

Nine substitutes will be allowed on the bench instead of the regular seven.

The registration of players on the CAF CMS has been extended to Aug. 15.

CAF Inter-club Schedule: 2021/2022

– First Preliminary Round (First Leg/Second Leg) Sept. 10 to 12 /Sept. 17 to 19

– Second Preliminary Round (First Leg/Second Leg) Oct. 15 to 17/Oct. 22 to 24

CC Additional

– Second Preliminary Round (First Leg/Second Leg) Nov. 26 to 28, Dec. 3 to 5

– Group stage MD1: Feb. 11 to 13 2022

– Group stage MD2: Feb. 18 to 20 2022

– Group stage MD3: Feb. 25 to 27 2022

– Group stage MD4: March 11 to 13 2022

– Group stage MD5: March 18 to 20 2022

– Group stage MD6: April 1 to 3 2022

– Quarter-Finals (First Leg/Second Leg) April 15 to 17 2022/April 22 to 24 2022

– Semi-Finals (First Leg/Second Leg) May 6 to 8 2022/May 13 to 15 2022

– Finals: To be concluded from May 22 to 29 2022