By Monica Iheakam

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) yesterday postponed the 2022 African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) Qualifiers billed to take place from June 7-15, 2021.

This is coming barely a week after the continental body held the draws for the qualifiers at the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

The qualifiers will now take place in the FIFA window of Oct. 18-26 and the second round will be take place in the FIFA window of Feb. 14-23, next year.

In a letter sent to General Secretaries by CAF, it was confirmed that the qualifiers have been postponed just like that of the men’s World Cup qualifiers due to COVID-19 conditions and restrictions in some countries.

“CAF Organizing Committee of Women football decided to postpone the qualifiers of the women Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2022 In line with the postponement of the Men World Cup Qualifiers.”