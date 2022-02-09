CAF has released its starting XI and the team of the tournament for the just-concluded 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, but there is no Nigerian player in the squad.

The Super Eagles were the best team of the group stages after winning all of their three matches with a combined six goals scored and one conceded.

However, their round of 16 exit after a 1-0 loss to Tunisia meant it would have been difficult for any of their players to be included in the team of the tournament.

Players like Moses Simon and Joe Aribo were some of Nigeria’s best players in the group stages, but it was not enough to earn them a spot.

The four semifinalists, with only Morocco, the only nation not to reach the semifinals having a representative, dominated the AFCON 2021 starting XI.

Champion, Senegal, has the most representatives (4), including golden glove winner, Edouard Mendy and the tournament’s Most Valuable player, Sadio Mane.