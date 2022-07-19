Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Group, Ebi Egbe has congratulated Remo Stars on their continental ticket.

Remo over the weekend defeated Niger Tornadoes by 3-0 to finish third on the NPFL log, thus securing a ticket to play in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Interestingly, the Ikenne Warriors only made their debut in the top flight this season.

Speaking on the feat, Egbe said he is proud of Remo Stars and the club president, Kunle Soname who he described as one who has passion for the round leather game.

Egbe whose outfit constructed Remo’s Ikenne stadium turf noted that given the state of the art turf Remo plays on at home, the performance of the club is not coming as a surprise.

“I congratulate them and I am happy Monimichelle is part of the club’s success story just like Enyimba.”