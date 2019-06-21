The Confederation of Africa Football, CAF, will allow teams observe water breaks at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Bestchoicesports.com.ng understood.

CAF is applying a FIFA rule that allows for two cooling/water breaks during games as a means to combat rising temperatures across host nation, Egypt.

CAF said two three-minute breaks on the half-hour mark and on the 75th-minute mark would be observed during fixtures.

A media advisory title “Medical Report on Temperature during AFCON” read in part: “…the average (dry) temperature in June / July is expected to be between 35°C, with the average humidity of 40% to 60%.

“This will give a high WBGT (Wet Bulb Globe) temperature above 32°C.