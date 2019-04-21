Emma Njoku

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets, yesterday, grabbed a ticket to the 18th edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil, later this year, after holding their Ugandan counterparts to 1-1 draw in their last group game at the ongoing Africa U-17 Nations Cup, holding in Tanzania.

With yesterday’s result, the Nigerian lads finished tops in Group A with seven points, having won their first two games against host, Tanzania, and Angola, 5-4 and 1-0, respectively.

Eaglets, who have won the FIFA U-17 World Cup a record five times, are through to the semi-finals of the 2019 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania

Alou John put the Ugandans ahead in 69th minute. The centre-back nodded the ball home, following a poor headed clearance by Ibraheem Jabaar. The lead lasted barely four minutes before Jabaar grabbed the equaliser for Nigeria, after he feasted on a juicy pass from Samson Tijani.

Akinwunmi Amoo missed Nigeria’s first chance of the game shooting wide inside the box in the 17th minute.

Wisdom Ubani came close to breaking the deadlock for Eaglets on 20 minutes, but his well struck free-kick from the edge of the box went inches wide.

The Ugandans carved out their first chance of the game in the 26th minute, but Asaba Ivan could only hit the side netting from a good position.

Ubani had another effort saved by the Uganda goalkeeper a minute after the half hour mark, while Amoo nodded wide with the goalkeeper to beat on the stroke of half time.

The Golden Eaglets were quickly out of the blocks after the break with Ubani having a shot saved at close range.

The Golden Eaglets held on after the equalising goal to ensure their passage into the next round, thus, maintaining an unbeaten run at the tournament in Tanzania.

Nigeria will face the second place team in Group B in the semi-final on Wednesday at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

Angola finished second in the Group A behind Nigeria on six points, after edging out Uganda 4-2, in their last match, also, played yesterday.