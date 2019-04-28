Nigeria yesterday lost 2-1 to Angola in the AFCON U-17 third-place play off in Dar es Salaam Tanzania, with goals from Osvaldo Capembo and Zito Luvumbo proving the Golden Eaglets’ undoing.

Right-back, Charles Etim made his first appearance of the competition, with Ogaga Oduko and Shedrack Tanko both dropping to the bench.

The game began with Manu Garba’s side on the ascendancy, with Wisdom Ubani and Olakunle Olusegun combining in the 14th minute but the later failed to steer his effort on target.

But it was the opponents that took a surprise lead after Osvaldo Capembo peeled off the back of his marker to plant a header firmly beyond Stephen, courtesy of a David Nzanza cross in the 28th minute.

It took barely two minutes for the Golden Eaglets to respond though, Ubani quick enough to beat Edmilson Cambila with a poked finish after he stretched to meet Alfred Olaniyan’s pass.

Angola powered back in front after the break through the irrepressible Zito following a burst of pace from Mimo who opened up Nigeria’s defence to square for the winger who produced a precise finish.

Midfielder Porfirio Abrantes was sent off for Angola in a dour second half but Nigeria failed to break down their resolute opponents and thus settled for a fourth place reward.