Allnigeriasoccer.com can exclusively report that the Nigeria Football Federation filed a complaint to the Confederation of African Football on Friday over two non-eligible players named in Guinea’s starting lineup in their 10-9 victory on penalties against Nigeria in the U17 Africa Cup of Nations on April 24.

The Nigerian Federation informed CAF that Aboubacar Conté and Ahmed Tidiane Keïta wearing the number 11 and 15 jersey respectively played in the tournament with different passports (born in 2002) from those they used in another tournament in Japan two years ago (born in 2001).

The Japan Football Association have provided additional documents to CAF which back the claims of the Nigerian Federation that the Guineans fielded two players above the age limit.

The Nigerian Federation have asked CAF to disqualify Guinea while the Golden Eaglets play Cameroon in Sunday’s showpiece and CAF’s Disciplinary Committee must decide within 24 hours.

In the meantime, the Golden Eaglets continued their preparations for their final game in Tanzania, with another training session held today.

Sidos FC midfielder Akinkunmi Amoo has passed a fitness test and is available for selection, he was substituted against Guinea due to an ankle complaint.