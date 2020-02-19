Joe Apu

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled the draw for the 2020 Total Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) at a ceremony held at the Palais Polyvalent des Sports de Yaoundé in the capital, Yaounde yesterday.

CHAN 2020 is scheduled to be played from April 4-25 in Cameroon, with games set to be spread out in the cities of Douala, Limbe and the capital Yaounde with Nigeria conspicuously absent.

Cameroon was pooled alongside Mali, Burkina Faso and Zimbabwe. The Indomitable Lions would be taking part in the competition for a fourth time, and will seek to go beyond their quarterfinals for the first time ever.

Cameroon will take inspiration from the defending champions, Morocco, who won the last edition which was played in their country in 2018.

The Atlas Lions are in Group C alongside Rwanda, Uganda and Togo.

Record winners DR Congo are pooled alongside Libya, Congo Brazzaville and Niger. The Leopards have won the CHAN title twice before, coming in 2009 and 2016.

The final group has pooled together Zambia, Guinea, Namibia and Tanzania.