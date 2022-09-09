Bayelsa Queens FC will on Friday in Morocco determine their group opponents in the 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) in a statement posted on its official website, cafonline.com, on Thursday, said the draw would hold at the Mohammed VI Technical Centre, Rabat, Morocco.

“The official draw for the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League 2022 will take place on Friday, 09 September 2022 at Mohammed VI Technical Centre in Rabat, Morocco.

“The draw will be conducted at 11h30 local time,” it said.

Eight teams, including 2022 NWFL champions, Bayelsa Queens will take part in the draw for the tournament.

“Eight teams will participate in the tournament scheduled from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13 in Morocco, a country which hosted the successful TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations last July.

“The participating teams to the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League have responded to the new CAF Club Licensing criteria and they represent all the six zonal unions.

“To complete the number of participants, UNIFFAC representative will be revealed after the conclusion of the zonal tournament set to take place from 10 to 16 September 2022 in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea,” CAF said.

The teams to participate in the tournament include: Bayelsa Queens (Nigeria), Green Buffaloes (Zambia), Determine Girls FC (Liberia) and Simba Queens FC (Tanzania).

Others are: defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Wadi Degla (Egypt) and AS FAR (Morocco).