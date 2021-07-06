Rivers Angels will slug it out with Hasaacas Ladies (Ghana), Police Association (Niger Republic) in group B the 2021 WAFU-B Women’s Champions League.

The draw ceremony held on Monday and supervised by WAFU administrative secretary Boureima Balima set the tone for newly formed CAF Women’s Champions League as the first Zonal qualifier comes up from July 17 to 30 in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

Nigerian champions, Rivers Angels, were drawn with Ghanaian winners Hasaacas Ladies in group B at the virtual draw held at the zone’s headquarters Abijdan, Cote d’Ivoire, along with Nigerien representatives Association Sportive de la Police.

The draw has rekindled the long existed football rivalry between West African neighbors Nigeria and Ghana, with both countries earlier scheduled to meet in the first round of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifier in October.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.