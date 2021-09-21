By Monica Iheakam

Rivers Angels officials on Sunday took time to understudy the Moroccan national women team playing at the Aisha Buhari Cup in Lagos.

The Atlas Lionesses which has four points in two matches and Mali played a barren draw in their last matches of the tournament ending on Tuesday.

The espionage mission is in relation with the forthcoming maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League billed for Egypt later this year.

As Nigeria’s flag bearer to the tournament, Rivers Angels might trade tackles with the ASFAR FC of Morocco, which has over 90% of their players in the women national team that competed at the Aisha Buhari Cup tourney.

In an exclusive chat with DailySun Sports, Rivers Angels General Manager, Matilda Otuene, revealed that all the technical crew of the Port Harcourt based women club and the players are understudying the game pattern of the Moroccan team.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.