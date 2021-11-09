By Monica Iheakam

Rivers Angels head coach, Edwin Okon has assured that they will be clinical in approach to their second group game at the ongoing CAF Women’s Champions League.

Okon is speaking ahead of today’s encounter against South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns, believes that the Nigerian flag bearers to the tournament holding in Cairo, Egypt, still has the opportunity of advancing in the competition.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

Rivers Angels were over the weekend humbled 3-0 by Morocco’s ASFAR in their opening game. The Port Harcourt based club, must redeem their image when they face Sundowns who are COSAFA champions today.

“For now all is well with the team, we’ve rested enough and also had our first official training yesterday,” he stated.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

“We will try to correct the lapses we had in our first game and ensure we give our fans back home a better performance tomorrow.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .